St. Catharines' Boston Pizza set to have liquor licence suspension after patrons' involvement in fatal car crash

A Boston Pizza in St. Catharines could have its liquor licence suspended for 60 days after allegedly intoxicated patrons were involved in a fatal car crash.

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), staff at the restaurant on Ontario Street overserved a number of patrons between Dec. 17 and the early morning hours of Dec. 18. The crown agency, in an Oct. 10 news release, said that they continued to serve them alcohol even after showing signs of intoxication.

The AGCO said the patrons were then involved in a single motor vehicle crash after leaving the Boston Pizza in a car.

One of the passengers in the vehicle was killed, while the other sustained unknown injuries. No further details about the collision were provided.

"Bars and restaurants have a duty to serve responsibly in order to keep their communities safe and avoid preventable harm. Responsible service saves lives and prevents tragedies like this one," Dr. Karin Schnarr, AGCO's CEO and registrar, said in the release.

The crown agency responsible for regulating the alcohol, gaming, horse racing and cannabis retail sectors also determined that the Boston Pizza made several violations contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act, including selling or supplying alcohol to those who were or appeared to be intoxicated, and failure to ensure those involved in the sale or service of liquor held a valid certificate proving they successfully completed a training course approved by AGCO’s Board of Directors.

The commission said it holds high expectations for its liquor licensees to be safe and responsible with alcohol sales, adding it is their responsibility to ensure their staff are properly trained to notice the signs of intoxication.

CTV News Toronto reached out to Boston Pizza for comment but did not immediately hear back in time for publication.