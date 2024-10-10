Girl, 13, charged for allegedly making threats with knife during fight with another girl in Oshawa

A 13-year-old girl has been charged for allegedly threatening another girl with a knife during a fight in Oshawa on Tuesday.

Durham Regional Police said they got a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. for an armed person in the Simcoe Street North and Britannia Avenue area.

Two girls were involved in an altercation, police said, when one allegedly made threats with a knife.

“The suspect chased the victim with the knife when she attempted to flee,” police allege in a news release on Thursday.

Officers later arrived and located the suspect, taking her into custody. Meanwhile, the victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

The suspect, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public and failing to comply with a release order.

Police are asking anyone with video or information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2885 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.