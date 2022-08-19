Ontario considers new ways to fund $10-a-day child care in bid to boost uptake
Ontario is considering new ways to fund the national $10-a-day child-care program in the province as it seeks to address operator concerns in an ongoing bid to increase uptake, particularly from the for-profit sector, The Canadian Press has learned.
The first step, following an extension this week of the opt-in deadline, is changing guidelines for 2022 in part to ease operator worries about bureaucratic incursions in their businesses -- including removing a reference to profit caps.
For 2023, the government is looking at changing how the program is funded, by giving operators more discretion over their expenses, said senior government sources who were not authorized to speak publicly.
Sharon Siriboe, the director of the Ontario Association of Independent Childcare Centres and who runs a child-care centre in Peel Region, said the changes for 2022 will give for-profit centres more confidence about signing up and called what's being considered for next year "promising."
"(If) 2023 comes out and it does align with what we've been told. I don't see why providers would not support this program," she said.
One proposal the ministry is considering is to issue centres funding in bundles, the sources said. A pool of money set aside for operations funding could be used for expenses such as buying new toys, repainting walls, catering costs or cleaning and centres would have the discretion to spend money on operations as they see fit.
An accommodation funding bundle could be used for expenses such as property taxes, rent and mortgage payments, the sources said.
The proposal seeks to address operator concerns about language in the initial program guidelines, particularly sections on ineligible expenses.
Some operators had worried that with items such as property tax on the list, they wouldn't be able to make those payments if they opted in to the program and their revenue from parent fees was cut. As well, some were interpreting the document to mean they wouldn't have control over decisions like buying new toys for their centres, and would have to get a municipal bureaucrat to approve even minor expenditures.
A section on "undue profits" in the initial guidelines required municipalities to set a profit cap for the commercial centres and would see them return any money earned above that level to the Ministry of Education.
For 2022, the first partial year of the program, large sections of the guidelines were removed this week, including the list of eligible expenses and references to undue profits.
Those sections, in particular the profit cap, had become a "flashpoint," the sources said, and were taken out in order to clarify that centres who opt in for 2022 will get a strict dollar-for-dollar replacement.
That means no matter what fees a centre charged parents or what expenses it incurred to deliver services, if it opts in for 2022 it will get the amount of money needed to give parents rebates.
The government had promised parents rebates of up to 25 per cent retroactive to April 1 starting in the spring and a further fee reduction of 50 per cent, on average, by the end of the year. Fees are set to drop to an average of $10 a day by September 2025.
The roll-out has been slower than anticipated -- the government initially said rebates would start being issued in May, but parents in a few municipalities only recently started seeing them -- and uptake has lagged.
In Toronto, for example, 587 out of a total of 1,042 licensed child-care centres have applied to opt in -- and 32 have opted out -- though the percentage of for-profit operators that have applied is much lower than the non-profits.
The Ministry of Education this week extended the deadline for licensed child-care providers to opt in to the program, from Sept. 1 to Nov. 1, in an attempt to get more to sign up. It is also streamlining the process and telling municipalities that they have to share an example of a standard agreement with all licensed operators in their region.
Carolyn Ferns is the policy coordinator for the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care, which advocates for public and non-profit child care. She said the initial funding guidelines were quite reasonable, and worries that the government is removing checks and balances on public money and capitulating to for-profit operators, which represent a quarter of licensed spaces in Ontario.
"We need to be sure that we're getting as many centres as possible in this program, right, but not compromising on accountability, not compromising on ensuring that this money is going to quality child care," she said.
"Because at the end of the day, that's what we need."
Andrea Hannen, the executive director of the Association of Day Care Operators of Ontario, represents both for-profit and non-profit centres and said some non-profit members share the for-profit centres' concerns.
One such concern is that Ontario is currently planning on providing for inflationary increases of just 2.6 per cent, while inflation in the province is running at 7.6 per cent, Hannen said. The senior government sources said the ministry is looking at the impact of inflation.
When it comes to the overall funding structure, Hannen's organization along with the Canadian Council of Montessori Administrators and the Ontario Federation of Independent Schools wrote to Lecce to ask for parent rebates to not be dependent on their daycare opting in.
"We felt like it was unfortunate that the rebate was tied to a centre's participation in the program, because that's not really a factor that's within a parent's control," Hannen said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
Woman travelling to Canada with 5 kilos of heroin arrested in Poland
A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over US$515,000, officials in Poland said Friday.
Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada. In a statement announcing the nomination, Trudeau said that O'Bonsawin is an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation and is a fluently bilingual Franco-Ontarian.
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies sex assault allegations, says he is being defamed
A prominent Quebec cardinal is denying sexual assault allegations against him contained in a class-action lawsuit that was formally filed this week in Quebec Superior Court.
Nunavut declares state of emergency over Iqaluit water shortage
Nunavut's acting minister of community and government services says the territory has declared a state of emergency in Iqaluit to ensure the city can begin replenishing its water reservoir without delay.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today
As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.
Transport minister set to testify at committee today on airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is set to testify before the House of Commons transport committee this afternoon about ongoing airport delays and flight cancellations.
Honey shortage could extend into next year after devastating winter for beekeepers
This past winter saw record losses for beekeepers, and one expert says the prospects for next year are even worse if they face another frigid winter.
Montreal
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies sex assault allegations, says he is being defamed
A prominent Quebec cardinal is denying sexual assault allegations against him contained in a class-action lawsuit that was formally filed this week in Quebec Superior Court.
-
Inuk woman in wheelchair struck and killed by car on Montreal highway
The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (NRBHSS) confirmed that the Inuk woman struck on Highway 520 in Montreal has died of her injuries.
-
CAQ reveals slogan ahead of provincial election: Let's continue
The Coalition Avenir Quebec has unveiled its electoral campaign slogan: Let's continue. In a brief message Friday, the party states that four years ago, it had proposed many changes and, as there is still work to be done, wants to keep that momentum going.
London
-
An 'incredible site': City resumes plans to redevelop Byron gravel pits
Nature trails, park land, how about an event venue? They’re all among the ideas being considered for the future of the Byron gravel pits in west London.
-
New boundaries proposed for Ontario ridings
The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has unveiled new proposed ridings that would change boundaries in and around London.
-
Clinton man charged with counselling to commit murder
A 75-year-old from Clinton has been charged after reports the individual was soliciting assistance in committing murder.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
-
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
-
Deadline looms for October's municipal election
Those planning to run in the upcoming municipal election have until 2 p.m. Friday to register.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | North Bay woman killed in Highway 17 crash
There has been another tragic, fatal crash on Highway 17 in northeastern Ontario.
-
Two robbery suspects pulled over in Sudbury, drugs and stolen goods seized
A man and a woman in their 40s have been charged after a New Sudbury traffic stop leads to the seizure of narcotics and stolen goods, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 levels remain high as school year approaches, Ottawa Public Health says
Ottawa Public Health says there are "encouraging" signs about the COVID-19 situation in the capital, but warns COVID-19 levels remain high in the community just weeks before the start of the school year.
-
Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada. In a statement announcing the nomination, Trudeau said that O'Bonsawin is an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation and is a fluently bilingual Franco-Ontarian.
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group being evicted from Ottawa church
The owner of a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood is evicting a group with ties to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation planning to purchase the property this fall, in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent for the facility.
Windsor
-
Windsor police constable demoted for not disclosing relationship with victim
A Windsor police officer with more than 18 years of experience has been demoted because he did not disclose to his supervisors he was in a relationship with a victim involved in an investigation.
-
Windsor commemorates 80th anniversary of Dieppe Raid
The City of Windsor, in partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, is commemorating the 80th Anniversary of The Dieppe Raid on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
Barrie
-
Lake Simcoe drowning victim identified
Police identified a man who died after falling off a seadoo on Lake Simcoe Thursday afternoon in Ramara Township.
-
Arrest made, semi-automatic shotgun seized in Barrie investigation
A 41-year-old man faces drug-related charges in connection with an ongoing investigation in Barrie.
-
Wasaga Beach Pride crosswalk defaced again
Police in Wasaga Beach released the image of a pickup truck caught on camera defacing the Pride crosswalk.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Nova Scotia is asking the federal government for an exemption from the federal carbon tax.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
-
Nova Scotia mother with ALS uses eye-tracking technology to write her life story
Angela Parker-Brown may be unable to speak but that hasn't stopped her from using her voice. The mother from Truro, N.S., who is unable to speak due to ALS, recently published a memoir using technology that tracks her eye movements to form words and sentences.
Calgary
-
Stabbing victim in critical condition following attack near Memorial Drive
The Calgary Police Service has cordoned off a section of the Bow River pathway and closed a lane of eastbound Memorial Drive in the northeast following a Thursday night stabbing.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
-
Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme to be sentenced
A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme is scheduled to be sentenced today.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE At 1 PM
LIVE At 1 PM | Manitoba health officials to provide update about monkeypox
Manitoba health officials are set to provide another update on monkeypox Friday afternoon.
-
Two Winnipeggers charged after 30 kg of cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge
Two Winnipeggers are facing drug related charges after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized 30 kilograms of what is suspected to be cocaine at the port of entry in Windsor, Ont. earlier in the month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
Vancouver
-
Lost wolf found, returned to zoo after apparent break-in at Vancouver attraction
The wolf that was missing for several days after an apparent break-in at the Greater Vancouver Zoo has been found and returned, officials say.
-
Purchases at government-run liquor stores limited during BCGEU strike action
Shoppers at government-run British Columbia liquor stores will see purchase limits starting Friday amid a major union's ongoing job action.
-
Homicide investigators probe deadly stabbing in Surrey neighbourhood
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing a stabbing in Surrey Thursday night that left one man dead.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
-
Fans invited to say bye to Ben Stelter at Oilers' home arena on Friday
Ben Stelter's fans and supporters are invited to a send-off for the six-year-old who died a week ago. A procession in honour of the Oilers superfan who was diagnosed with brain cancer at four years old will travel by Rogers Place on Friday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Heat streak peaks
Daytime highs will remain above average right through the end of next week.