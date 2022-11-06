Ontario considering letting pharmacists prescribe Paxlovid for COVID-19 ahead of 'triple threat' winter

Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Nano) Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Nano)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. Ambassador Cohen on the midterms, Trump's possible re-election campaign, and the Emergencies Act

Ahead of the upcoming midterm election in the United States, David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, sat down with CTV's Question Period to discuss the state of democracy in Canada and the United States, and what he's watching for on Tuesday. Cohen also delved into the prospect of former president Donald Trump running for re-election, as well as his thoughts on the trucker protest and the Canadian government's use of the Emergencies Act.

What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?

As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.

Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall

Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton