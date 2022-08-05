Ontario cheers U.S. bill proposing EV tax credits, but still no local incentives
Plans to expand a proposed U.S tax credit on electric vehicle purchases to cover North American-made cars is a boon for the auto sector, says Ontario's economic development minister, but the province isn't planning any buyer incentives for local drivers.
Vic Fedeli said the Progressive Conservative government plans to focus on increasing local supply, something experts argue is a missed opportunity as crises of climate and affordability converge.
The minister said the proposed U.S. tax credit is welcome news as it would clear the way for Ontario to attract more auto part makers since it eliminates potential fears that products made in Canada could be shut out from the massive American consumer market.
"It was just sort of hanging over everybody's head as, 'best we look at that before we make any decisions,' and now that will remove any shadow of doubt," Fedeli said in a recent interview with The Canadian Press. "This now opens the door to go after the parts makers."
Fedeli said the threat of the tax credit being limited to just the U.S. didn't get in the way of recent deals related to electric or hybrid car manufacturing, but some meetings with international auto parts makers that began before the pandemic were paused in recent years.
When asked, however, if the province would consider bringing back buyers' rebates for Ontarians looking to purchase an electric car, Fedeli repeated the government's go-to line: the focus right now is on production and jobs for auto workers.
"That's where we've decided to put our money, on the supply side, backing the workers," he said.
Premier Doug Ford's recently re-elected Tory government scrapped electric vehicle rebates funded by the province's cap-and-trade system in 2018, shortly after first coming to power, and hasn't brought them back since.
Fedeli said the focus is now on increasing production.
"Those rebates that were in place before, if you bought an electric vehicle in Canada and you were looking for a rebate, it's on a foreign-made car," he said.
"We want cars made here, so in order to have cars made here, we needed to incentivize the industry and that's where we chose to put our money."
Fedeli wouldn't say if there was a point where the government would consider bringing back rebates once significant Canadian supply of EVs is available.
Joanna Kyriazis, a senior policy adviser at the think tank Clean Energy Canada, argued that now is a good time to bring in rebates for Ontario buyers.
"Premier Ford's EV vision is really missing half the equation," she said in an interview. The Ford government has "done an admirable job" supporting manufacturing, but is falling short when it comes to helping residents buy the cars, she said.
"Right now, we have both an affordability crisis and a climate crisis in the province, and if the Ford government could do more to help Ontarians get their hands on money-saving electric vehicles, that would provide a solution to both."
Buyer incentives for Ontarians would also benefit the industry, she said, because it would encourage more people to start driving electric vehicles, which "sends the right signals" to automakers. She also noted that Ontario will be behind much of the continent on EV buyer incentives once the U.S. bill becomes law.
It's also good timing to bring in incentives as consumers are frustrated with the price of gas and may be willing to make the switch if the up-front cost of an electric vehicle becomes more affordable, Kyriazis said.
Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, said the surprise change to the U.S. bill effectively saved the industry in Ontario, because the majority of Canadian-made cars are sold in the U.S. and automakers are transitioning their operations towards electric vehicles.
He said his group isn't opposed to buyer incentives for Ontarians, but said they aren't crucial to keeping the industry running because the U.S. buyers' market is far larger and more essential.
"We'd be supportive of one, but ... it doesn't have an effect on auto manufacturing in Canada," he said. "Auto manufacturing in Canada is geared to the U.S. consumer."
Daniel Breton, president of Electric Mobility Canada, which promotes electric transportation, said the government's decision to rule out buyer incentives is a mistake.
He warned that as other jurisdictions bring in incentives and mandates, Ontario residents could be shut out from buying supply that's made locally.
"It's very important that we have rebates in Ontario," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Major immigration backlog leaving thousands of trained health-care professionals on the sidelines
As hospitals across the country struggle under the weight of major staffing shortages, an immigration backlog described by lawyers as the worst they have ever seen is leaving qualified health professionals sitting on the sidelines.
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Amnesty International: Ukrainian bases in communities endangering civilians
Ukrainian forces have exposed civilians to Russian attacks at times by basing themselves in schools, residential buildings and other places in populated areas, according to The Associated Press and a new report from Amnesty International.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than US$4M
A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than US$4 million, significantly less than the $150 million being sought, in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Brittney Griner recognized with WNBA moment of silence
Following Brittney Griner's sentencing in Russia to nine years in prison Thursday, WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star strength during a moment of silence.
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's first
South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots. The satellite launched by SpaceX is taking a long, roundabout path to conserve fuel and will arrive in December.
China sanctions Pelosi, sends 100 warplanes to Taiwan drills
China said Friday that more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships have taken part in live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan over the past two days, while announcing sanctions on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her visit to the self-governing island earlier this week.
3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal
Three more ships with grain have left Ukrainian ports and are headed to Turkey for inspection, Turkey's defence ministry said Friday, evidence that a UN-backed deal is working to export Ukrainian grain that has been trapped by Russia's invasion.
Montreal
-
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a "significant risk to public safety" due to his mental state last spring.
-
Quebec health workers to offer vaccinations in care homes
Quebec health-care workers will travel directly to long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) and private seniors' residences to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Additional year of construction -- and traffic disruptions -- for Lafontaine tunnel revamp
Transport Minister Francois Bonardel said engineers discovered the tunnel is in worse shape than expected while doing the work.
London
-
'Everyone was locking their doors': Witnesses allege man attempted to get inside other cars following crash
Several London police cruisers and an ambulance rushed to the scene of a multi-car crash late Thursday afternoon in the city’s southeast end. Multiple witnesses say following the collision, a man and a woman jumped from the sunroof of a car and fled.
-
Opioid alert issued in Grey Bruce
The Grey Bruce health unit has issued an opioid alert after six drug overdoses were reported within the last four days.
-
A costly loss of production after rain collapses roof for trailer makers
Any day General Coach is not in production is a costly one according to President Roger Faulkner. The Hensall, Ont. company was shut down Thursday after heavy rain storms on Wednesday collapsed the roof in a rarely used building in the factory.
Kitchener
-
Gordon Chaplin Park cricket pitch in Cambridge vandalized
The cricket pitch at Gordon Chaplin Park in Cambridge was vandalized last month, just two weeks after the cricket pitch in Waterloo Park was damaged by fireworks.
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | Elora residents dealing with storm damage
Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.
-
Cyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision with train in Guelph
A 32-year-old cyclist from Guelph was transported to a Hamilton hospital by air ambulance following a collision with a train Thursday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Terminated faculty call for a 'no' vote to Laurentian's plan of arrangement
A group representing some of the terminated faculty members at Laurentian University are urging fellow creditors to vote no on the school's plan of arrangement. Laurentian needs a 'yes' vote to be able to exit CCAA protection but the letter suggests all parties need to go back to the bargaining table to get creditors a better deal.
-
Sudbury nursing student enrollment steady, officials say
Officials at Cambrian College say enrollment in both the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Practical Nursing has remained steady throughout the pandemic and it's expected to remain consistent for the intakes this fall.
-
City of North Bay assisting local companies find employees
The City of North Bay will launch a pilot project this fall to help local companies find employees.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | OC Transpo warns commuters 'more bus trip cancellations' possible into next week
OC Transpo says a "few short-term factors" will result in continued bus trip cancellations into next week, including higher-than-usual sick leaves and normal seasonal vacations.
-
Queensway Carleton Hospital being 'creative' with staffing to keep emergency department open
The clinical director of the emergency department at the Queensway Carleton Hospital insists the hospital in Ottawa's west end is being "more creative" with its staffing models to care for patients and keep the emergency department open this summer.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend in August.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex watches and warnings end, more rain on the way
Watches and warnings have all come to an end in Windsor-Essex but full sunshine doesn’t return to the forecast until next week.
-
Missing elderly man might be headed for Windsor, Ont.: Toronto police
Toronto police are requesting the public’s help locating a 96-year-old man who has been missing since Monday and might possibly be on his way to Windsor, Ont.
-
Windsor-Essex hospitals in need of nurses, call results of recent survey 'very concerning'
Windsor Regional Hospital officials say there are about 100 nursing positions open at the hospital, however, it has become more difficult to recruit new hires.
Barrie
-
Animal protection groups left scrambling ahead of import ban
Animal protection groups are left scrambling to get dogs to Canada.
-
Adjala-Tosorontio man wanted by police
The OPP need help from the public to find 39-year-old Matthew Rozins, who has a warrant out for his arrest.
-
New schools set to open in Simcoe County
With a growing number of people moving into the region, the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) has several new projects underway to help accommodate the demand.
Atlantic
-
Investigation shows thousands exposed in P.E.I. arts centre data breach
The full impact of a data breach at Prince Edward Island’s largest arts centre is now clear. The results of a recently completed investigation show thousands of people had their personal information exposed.
-
Kalin’s Call: More communities under heat warnings; hot weather will extend into weekend
Additional areas of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were placed under heat warnings by Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender
Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
Calgary
-
Flames sign Huberdeau to 8-year, $84 million extension
The Flames got a Johnny to sign on the dotted line Thursday, it was just that it turned out to be a Huberdeau, not a Gaudreau.
-
Governing UCP denied application for Calgary Pride Parade, while other parties accepted
Calgary Pride is once again allowing political parties to march in the parade, but the governing United Conservative Party did not meet the threshold to grant its application to participate.
-
City of Calgary works to repair damage left by Tuesday's fires inside city hall
A significant amount of damage was sustained inside Calgary's municipal building following an incident that took place earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Fire damages Fort Garry community center rink
Fire damaged part of a Fort Garry skating rink Thursday night.
-
Tornado near Teulon, Man. turns up questions about reliability of cell phone alert system
There are concerns over the national public alerting system after a tornado touched down Tuesday night east of Teulon, Man.
-
Vancouver
-
Solutions sought to lifeguard shortage affecting B.C. pools and swim programs
Cities and swim training providers are looking for solutions to the lifeguard shortage that’s been impacting pools and programs across the country.
-
82-year-old former teacher arrested on historical sex assault allegations in North Vancouver
Mounties in North Vancouver say they have arrested an 82-year-old man for sexual assaults he allegedly committed while working as an elementary school teacher more than 40 years ago.
-
'A tornado of fire': More evacuations as Keremeos wildfire grows
New evacuation orders have been issued as the Keremeos Creek wildfire continues to grow.
Edmonton
-
'They're not thinking about hockey': Little appetite for first-ever summer world juniors tournament
The shadow of scandal hangs over the World Junior Championships set to start in Edmonton next week.
-
Hallway patient care no longer needed, but Alberta hospital staff say root causes not addressed
Health care staff are urging the province to take action as Edmonton hospitals moved patients into hallways amid what Alberta Health Services called a long-weekend induced "high demand for acute care services."
-
Following COVID-19 payout to health chief, Alberta tightening bonus payment rules
The Alberta government is tightening the rules around employee bonuses in light of the six-figure payout to the chief medical officer of health during COVID-19.