Ontario auditor general's annual report to be released today

Ontario Premier Doug Ford introduces legislation at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, March 19, 2020.&nbsp;Lawmakers are set to return today to Ontario's Queen's Park after taking a break in mid-September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Ontario Premier Doug Ford introduces legislation at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, March 19, 2020.&nbsp;Lawmakers are set to return today to Ontario's Queen's Park after taking a break in mid-September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say

The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton