TORONTO -- Ontario has announced it will accelerate appointments for second doses and will allow more people to book their shot starting Monday.

As of 8 a.m. on June 7, anyone 70 and over, as well as people who received their first dose of Pfizer and Moderna on or before April 18, will be eligible to book a second dose appointment at a mass immunization clinic using the provincial system.

Individuals 70 and over weren’t expected to be able to book their second dose until June 14.

As well, starting June 4, anyone who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and is willing to receive a different mRNA vaccine can book their appointment at a pharmacy.

There are now 327 pharmacies in the Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington public health units offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, and nearly 450 additional pharmacies offering the Moderna vaccine, the government said.

The province says they will continue to accelerate second doses for all Ontarians "based on when they received their first dose, as well as on the availability of vaccines."

Premier Doug Ford has promised that anyone who wants a vaccine will be eligible for both doses before the end of the summer.

People 80 and up became eligible to book their second dose in late May.