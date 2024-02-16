Ontarian fights for public funding of gender-affirming surgery argued as 'experimental' by OHIP
An Ontario resident is fighting the government to secure public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be "experimental" by the provincial health insurer.
The prospective patient, identified only as K.S. in documents filed with the provincial Health Services Appeal and Review Board (HSARB), is seeking coverage under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) for a penile-preserving vaginoplasty, a procedure in which a vaginal cavity is surgically created while keeping the penis intact.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“There have been so many times that I have had to justify myself to just be,” K.S. told CTV News Toronto in a statement submitted through her counsel. “People who aren’t trans or nonbinary don’t have to get that permission to exist.”
K.S., whose identity is protected under a publication ban, identifies as nonbinary. She presents as predominantly female and uses she/her pronouns, but does not align with the gender binary.
The procedure she seeks is not widely practiced. In what most consider a traditional vaginoplasty, the erectile tissue is inverted to create a vaginal cavity. In a penile-preserving vaginoplasty, the vaginal cavity is created using a skin graft instead. There is currently no peer-reviewed research on the outcomes of the technique, only offered by a small number of private clinics, none of which are in Canada.
Since 2023, K.S. has been engaged in a series of appeals put forth to the review board following an initial denial by OHIP to cover the surgery.
Having experienced gender dysphoria since her teenage years, K.S. first applied for funding in 2022, seeking to have the surgery performed at the Crane Center for Transgender Surgery in Austin, TX. OHIP denied her request, claiming it wasn't included in the list of insured services under OHIP.
Without coverage, K.S. said undergoing the procedure would be nearly impossible – it costs tens of thousands of dollars that she doesn’t have.
READ MORE: What gender-affirming care is and how it can be life-saving
The legal battle that has played out in front of the review board has seen K.S. repeatedly make her case for why such a specialized procedure is medically necessary, measuring years of suffering through gender dysphoria against the assumed risk of a procedure not yet in the mainstream.
“The absurdity of managing to get through all the unjustly imposed barriers only to still be told that my surgical request is not valid has been heartbreaking,” she said.
When reached for comment, the Ministry of Health, which oversees health insurance in Ontario, said it could not comment on cases that are before the review board.
The case unfolds a critical juncture for transgender care in Canada — just weeks ago, Alberta unveiled sweeping policy changes including a ban for all gender-affirming surgeries for minors aged 17 and under — and, according to experts, could stand to inform national conversations of access to healthcare faced by non-binary population across the country.
Legal lens on gender identity
With no options to secure the surgery outside of insurance, K.S. appealed the government’s initial denial of funding in April 2023.
“I felt I had no choice," she said. “There quite literally is no ‘do or don’t’ when it comes to treating gender dysphoria.”
Throughout the two-day hearing, lawyers representing the province argued that for a vaginoplasty to be considered an insurable service, a patient also needed to undergo a penectomy, as is considered the standard of practice in Ontario.
It called upon Dr. Yonah Krakowski, a sexual medicine surgeon at Women’s College Hospital, to provide expert testimony. Krakowski said that, while he supports patient autonomy, he believed wider expert opinion would deem the procedure sought by K.S. as “experimental” at this time.
Self-represented, K.S. argued, in part, that the denial singled her out based on gender identity and that nowhere in the provincial legislation or regulations was it a requirement that someone transition from one binary gender to another in order to be eligible for funding.
During the hearing, K.S. put forth “impressive legal challenges,” lawyer John McIntyre told CTV News. McIntyre, now representing K.S. in OHIP’s recent appeal.
“The process was incredibly challenging for her, as she was not only up against lawyers and the government, but she was having to fight against the view that her identity was not valid,” McIntyre said.
The challenge proved worth it – five months later, the three-person review panel ruled in K.S.’ favour. Her procedure, now deemed an insured service, would be paid for.
The victory didn’t come easily, K.S. said. “More than once during the legal process, the impacts of statements and opinions expressed by OHIP and its lawyers drove me to tears, messed with my sleep, and caused significant anxiety, unintended weight loss, and chest pains,” she said.
But it wasn’t long before OHIP filed its own appeal. Now, despite the unanimous ruling last year in her favour, K.S. must make her case for the panel for a second time — the thought of which brings her “despair.”
“The very idea that one should have to endure the significant legal process after already having to fight every single aspect of the medical system to just meet the criteria is unfair,” she said.
McIntyre called his client one of the “bravest people” he’s ever met.
“The only reason why she keeps pushing is the hope she can protect other trans and nonbinary folks from having to endure the same problems,” he said.
The case reflects wider issues: experts
This time, K.S. isn’t alone in her fight for funding. McIntyre and EGALE, a non-profit organization advancing equality and justice for LGBTQ2S+ Canadians, are helping her navigate OHIP’s appeal.
In early January, EGALE signed on as an intervenor in the case.
"The concern I have is this a tendency to treat these requests [...] as experimental," counsel for EGALE, Daniel Girlando, told CTV News Toronto.
Girlando said the organization decided to step in, in part, because it feels that the ability to express one’s self in a way that doesn’t “necessarily reflect a binary gender” is important. “That means that some [OHIP applicants] will have customized requests,” he said.
The lawyer pointed to the World Professional Association of Transgender Health (WPATH), a leading authority on gender-affirming medical and surgical care, for guidance in this case. The WPATH’s Standard of Care guidelines note that “gender diverse presentations may lead to individually customized surgical requests some may consider ‘non-standard.’”
“In this evolving world, where standards are fast-changing and when we’re dealing with a small number of population, are we supposed to wait, what, years before there is enough data to deem these procedures experimental?” Girlando questioned.
Some experts say that’s exactly what Ontario should do.
Kinnon MacKinnon, an assistant professor at York University who studies the intersection of healthcare and gender, said in this case, the province will have difficulty establishing a risk-to-benefit ratio, as it has no data to draw from.
“In terms of medical ethics, clinical decision making, and funding, the risk-to-benefit ratio has to be favourable and with there being no studies, it would be hard to make the argument that the procedure is medically necessary,” he told CTV News in an interview last week.
“I think the priority right now should be to collect higher quality and long-term outcomes data to inform better care because I think we need a better sense of long-term outcome following certain surgeries,” he continued.
K.S. agrees more data collection is needed, but claims the province is failing to invest in the effort.
"They never get to collect the data because people like me are generally firewalled before we can get there," she said.
While K.S. said the harm done to her over the last two years has been “irreparable," she hopes to pave the way for others to express themselves freely.
“Our fundamental existence is not optional," she said. "There’s a reason we see higher suicide rates for trans and non-binary people, and a positive ruling will save lives."
OHIP’s appeal will be heard virtually on Feb. 27.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Two juveniles charged in mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday.
'Freedom Convoy' members returning to Ottawa two years after demonstrations ended
Representatives of the so-called Freedom Convoy are planning to hold a press conference in Ottawa this afternoon, two years after the police action that ended the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets.
What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
Judge rules challenge of Saskatchewan's pronoun law can proceed
A judge has ruled a court challenge can proceed over the Saskatchewan government's law requiring parental consent for children under the age of 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Trudeau calls Putin a 'monster' following reports of Alexei Navalny's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says reports of Alexei Navalny's death in a Russian prison are tragic and horrifying, and he offers condolences to the opposition leader's family and all who champion his pursuit of justice.
Delta flight forced back to Amsterdam after maggots fall onto passenger
Wary airline passengers already on guard for unruly passengers and even real-life snakes on planes might have one more thing to add to their slate of possible in-flight disruptions. And it’s an icky one: Maggots.
Taylor Swift donates US$100K to family of woman killed at Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting
Taylor Swift made two US$50,000 donations to a GoFundMe for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the mass shooting at a Super Bowl victory parade of the Kanas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
Paul McCartney's stolen Beatles bass guitar found after 51 years
A stolen Hofner bass guitar belonging to Paul McCartney and used to record The Beatles' first two albums has been found and returned after 51 years following a global hunt.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 2 women near Montreal
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
-
Truck driver found guilty in deadly crash that killed 4 on Laval highway
Truck driver Jagmeet Grewal has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death after four people were killed on Highway 440 on Aug. 5, 2019.
-
0.05 vs 0.08: What's the difference when it comes to blood-alcohol limit?
When it comes to drinking, what does a 0.05 blood-alcohol limit look like for the average person compared to 0.08?
London
-
Missing firearm recovered, Elgin OPP still searching for break-in suspect
OPP officers are continuing their search for a suspect Friday after a man broke into an outbuilding and stole a firearm, which was later discovered abandoned by police.
-
London police release video of suspect vehicle in Highbury Avenue hit-and-run
London police have released video of suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an east end hit-and-run that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.
-
London, Ont. police trip for international competition in Dubai under review
A southwestern Ontario police force is facing scrutiny for its decision to send a team to an international competition in Dubai, an event that saw its members training with and competing against a Russian special unit whose members are accused of committing atrocities in Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
Five teens arrested after robbery at Conestoga Mall
Five teenage boys have been arrested after a jewelry store robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.
-
Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
-
Guelph, Ont. company auctioning off jersey signed by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, is being auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. children's charity.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatal Sudbury apartment fire under investigation
One person is dead following an early morning fire at a three-unit apartment building on Hyland Drive in the hospital area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Crash on Falconbridge Road involving ambulance sent four to hospital
A three-vehicle crash on Falconbridge Road in the Garson area Thursday afternoon sent four people to hospital including three paramedics, Sudbury police say.
Ottawa
-
Plane going from Ottawa to Orlando gets stuck in snow bank
A Porter plane that was going from Ottawa to Orlando on Thursday got stuck in a snow bank before take off, the airline says.
-
'Freedom Convoy' members returning to Ottawa two years after demonstrations ended
Representatives of the so-called Freedom Convoy are planning to hold a press conference in Ottawa this afternoon, two years after the police action that ended the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets.
-
Dog Rescued after falling through ice on Ottawa River in Pembroke, Ont.
The Pembroke Fire Department says a dog has been rescued after falling through ice on the Ottawa River Friday morning.
Windsor
-
Damage could be up to $1 million after Amherstburg four-plex fire
Amherstburg fire officials say damage is estimated between $800,000 and $1 million after a fire at a newly constructed four-plex.
-
Youth charged in downtown robbery with a knife
Windsor police have charged a 15-year-old male following a robbery downtown after he allegedly threatened another teen with a knife and took his cell phone.
-
'Thought I won $100 at first': Windsor, Ont. woman celebrates $100K lotto win
A retiree from Windsor is planning on paying off her mortgage after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
Barrie
-
Homeowner startled awake by brick thrown through bedroom window
A Barrie homeowner was startled awake in the early morning hours on Thursday to a loud sound of shattered glass after someone threw a piece of brick through a window.
-
Police make arrests in fraud investigation after couple invests $680,000
Two people face charges after provincial police say a Huntsville couple invested roughly $680,000 into what they thought was a legitimate institution.
-
Outdoor ice rink in Muskoka opens for the season
Sharpen your ice skates and head to Muskoka to enjoy gliding along an outdoor rink surrounded by nature's beauty.
Atlantic
-
N.S., federal governments announce $440M child care agreement
A new multi-million dollar agreement between the federal and Nova Scotia governments aims to improve child care affordability, create more spaces for children, and compensate early childhood educators.
-
Emotions run high in Lower Sackville as full house hears answers on Pallet homes
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
-
11-year-old airlifted to hospital after N.S. crash
An 11-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Litchfield, N.S., Thursday night.
Calgary
-
Suspicious death in Greenview home under investigation by Calgary police
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find out more about the death of a man whose body was found on Valentine's Day.
-
Do you know him? Man found dead in Calgary last year remains unidentified
Calgary police have released composite sketches of a man found dead in 2023 in an effort to identify him and locate his next of kin.
-
Canadian military wages annual war against avalanches in Rogers Pass
Thousands of people travel through the Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park every day and are likely unaware of the dangers around them.
Winnipeg
-
Kinew nixes environmental license for controversial silica sand mining project
The Manitoba government announced a proposed silica sand mine will not be allowed to go forward, with the premier saying the environmental concerns outweigh ‘uncertain’ economic benefits.
-
No charges laid over explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg students
No charges will be laid after explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg high school students were circulated online.
-
'Failed miserably': Court blasts rural Manitoba council for trying to oust elected official
A Manitoba judge has blasted a rural municipal council for their attempt to kick out a rookie councillor, saying they 'failed miserably' to communicate or compromise, while maing changes they knew would set her up to fail.
Vancouver
-
Richmond mayor says conversations with health authority will continue after safe consumption site rejected
With Vancouver Coastal Health quashing Richmond's proposal to explore a supervised consumption site near the hospital, the city's mayor says conversations with the health authority will continue.
-
Pedestrian killed in downtown Vancouver crash, police say
Vancouver police say they're investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.
-
Record number of B.C. black bears killed by officers in 2023 – as calls to conservation reached all-time high
B.C. saw the highest number of black bears killed by conservation officers in a single year in 2023, leading experts and advocates to call for more action from communities.
Edmonton
-
Here's what's happening in Edmonton on Family Day
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
-
International athletes head to Ice District Ice Wall Family Day weekend
A cool competition is set to begin in Edmonton over the weekend, as the UIAA Ice Climbing World Championships come to Ice District Fan Park Saturday and Sunday.
-
West Edmonton house under renovations damaged in fire
Fire broke out Thursday night at a west Edmonton house under renovations.