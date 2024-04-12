TORONTO
Toronto

    One person taken to hospital following downtown Toronto stabbing

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    One person has been stabbed in downtown Toronto, police say.

    Officers received a call for a stabbing in the area of Bay Street and Dundas Street East at 5:23 p.m. Friday.

    When they arrived, police located an individual with a stab wound. The victim has been taken to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

    Police have no information about the suspect.

