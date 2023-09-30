Toronto

One person stabbed during carjacking in North York: police

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

One person has been injured after being stabbed during a carjacking in North York Saturday night.

It happened near Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Toronto police say the victim was robbed of their car while being threatened with a knife.

The victim sustained a stab wound during the incident, police say. Their injury is considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police say they do not have suspect descriptions at this time.

  • Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.

  • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

    Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

