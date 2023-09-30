One person stabbed during carjacking in North York: police

One person has been injured after being stabbed during a carjacking in North York Saturday night.

It happened near Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Toronto police say the victim was robbed of their car while being threatened with a knife.

The victim sustained a stab wound during the incident, police say. Their injury is considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police say they do not have suspect descriptions at this time.