One person killed, another seriously injured in Toronto shooting

One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a shooting in Toronto Tuesday morning, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road just before 3:30 a.m.

Paramedics say one adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another adult was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to paramedics.

No information about suspect(s) has been released.

This is a developing news story.