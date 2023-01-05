One person injured in Mississauga house fire

One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Mississauga overnight.

Emergency crews were called to a home at Willow Way and Riverside Place at around 12:48 a.m.

Crews arrived to find the house on fire. It was evacuated, along with neighbouring homes.

Peel police said one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were shut down because of the fire, but have since reopened.

There is no word so far on how the fire started.