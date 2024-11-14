Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest

Police say an officer who forcefully removed a “weapon” from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting “within the lawful execution of his duties” after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.

Peel Regional Police released bodycam footage from the Nov. 3 interaction outside of Hindu Sabba Temple, located on the Gore Road in Brampton, on Thursday in which an officer is seen approaching a demonstrator who appears to be holding a stick.

“Hey, you. That,” the officer is heard saying, as he points to what looks like a wooden club. The protester retreats back into the crowd of people and a scuffle ensues.

Police say a determination had been made to seize any items at the demonstration that could be used as a weapon as “it became apparent” that tensions were escalating.

Videos from the protest began circulating online and showed participants using flagpoles and sticks as weapons. One of those videos captured the incident between the Peel police officer and the demonstrator, and appeared to show the officer striking the participant multiple times before grabbing the stick.

“As is the case with most bystander video during police interactions, the video lacks context and begins mid-interaction,” Const. Tyler Bell-Morena said in a statement accompanying the bodycam footage released Thursday.

“Following an investigation, the officer was found to be acting within the lawful execution of his duties. Peel Regional Police will always respect the Charter rights of individuals to peacefully assemble. However, we will not tolerate any acts of violence, threats of violence, or criminality.”

Several people have been charged in connection with the protests on Nov.3 and 4. An off duty Peel police officer who was seen at one of the protests has been suspended, pending an investigation.

Since the demonstrations, Peel police say they have established a strategic investigative team to look into any “incidents of criminality” that took place.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi both condemned the violence, along with Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish.

According to the group Sikhs for Justice, Khalistan supporters, who advocate for Sikh independence within India, were protesting the presence of Indian officials who were visiting the temple and providing consular services.

Last month, Ottawa accused India’s home minister Amit Shah of targeting Sikh activists, an accusation the Indian government has rejected. Previously, Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” that the Indian government was connected to the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year.