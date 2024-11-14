Police to provide update on gun battle outside West Queen West recording studio

Toronto police will be providing an update this morning on the gun battle that erupted in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood on Monday night.

Police previously said 23 people were arrested and 16 firearms were seized after at least 100 shots were fired between two rival groups outside a recording studio in the area of Queen Street West and Sudbury Street.

According to Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue, occupants of a stolen vehicle began firing at a group gathered outside the recording studio and that escalated to an exchange of gunfire between two groups.

The bullets hit an unmarked police cruiser with plainclothes police officers inside, she added.

“I want to stress how remarkable it is that in such a volatile and dangerous situation nobody was injured,” Pogue said earlier this week. “No bystanders, not the individuals involved, and not our officers.”

She added that while the incident has “all of the signs of being a gang-related conflict,” the motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

Insp. Paul Krawczyk, of the integrated gun and gang task force, as well as Staff Supt. Joe Matthews, of detective operations, are expected to speak at the news conference, which will be held at Toronto police headquarters at 11 a.m.

The event will be streamed live on CP24.com and CTVnews.ca.