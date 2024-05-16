TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person injured after scooter and unmarked police vehicle collide in West Queen West

    Police tape cordons off the scene where an unmarked police vehicle collided with a motorized scooter on Niagara Street Thursday May 16, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24) Police tape cordons off the scene where an unmarked police vehicle collided with a motorized scooter on Niagara Street Thursday May 16, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
    One person was taken to hospital after a motorized scooter collided with an unmarked police vehicle in the West Queen West area overnight.

    It happened overnight on Niagara Street, south of Queen Street West.

    Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one adult to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Toronto Police said they were investigating the person riding the scooter for possible impaired driving.

    The officers inside the vehicle were not injured.

    It’s not clear whether the Special Investigations Unit might invoke its mandate.

