TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Oshawa

    Police are investigating a collision in Oshawa. (Chopper 24) Police are investigating a collision in Oshawa. (Chopper 24)

    One person has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa Wednesday afternoon.

    Durham Regional Police said the collision occurred in the area of Rossland Road West and Thornton Road North at around 5 p.m.

    A pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto in life-threatening condition, police said.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

    Police have closed roads in the area for investigation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News