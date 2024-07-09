TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person in critical condition after shooting in North York; 2 people arrested

    Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting near Downsview Park Boulevard and Keele Street on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Chopper24) Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting near Downsview Park Boulevard and Keele Street on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Chopper24)
    Share

    One person is in critical condition after a shooting in North York Tuesday afternoon.

    Toronto police say they received a call shortly before 3:30 p.m. about someone being located with a gunshot wound near Downsview Park Boulevard and Stanley Greene Boulevard, east of Keele Street.

    When officers arrived, they found an individual shot inside an apartment unit, police say. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police say two people have been arrested, and two other male suspects are being sought.

    They have released limited descriptions of the suspects: one was wearing all-black and red shoes, while the other was wearing a red hoodie and grey shoes.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News