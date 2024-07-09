One person in critical condition after shooting in North York; 2 people arrested

One person is in critical condition after a shooting in North York Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they received a call shortly before 3:30 p.m. about someone being located with a gunshot wound near Downsview Park Boulevard and Stanley Greene Boulevard, east of Keele Street.

When officers arrived, they found an individual shot inside an apartment unit, police say. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say two people have been arrested, and two other male suspects are being sought.

They have released limited descriptions of the suspects: one was wearing all-black and red shoes, while the other was wearing a red hoodie and grey shoes.