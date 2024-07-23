TORONTO
Suspect wanted in Leslieville shooting arrested in Kawartha Lakes

Moulay Adam Daniels has been identified by Toronto police as a suspect in a Leslieville shooting that left a man with critical injuries. (Toronto Police Service) Moulay Adam Daniels has been identified by Toronto police as a suspect in a Leslieville shooting that left a man with critical injuries. (Toronto Police Service)
A suspect wanted in connection with a Leslieville shooting that left a man in critical condition earlier this month has been arrested in the Kawartha Lakes area.

Gunfire rang out at a highrise apartment building in the area of Queen Street East and Booth Avenue around 2:55 p.m. on July 7.

Officers responded and found a man suffering with life-threatening injuries. They said a suspect fled the area on an electric scooter.

A warrant was subsequently issued for 24-year-old Moulay Adam Daniels of Toronto. Police said that Daniels was wanted for attempted murder; discharging a firearm with intent; aggravated assault; unauthorized possession of firearm; possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm; and four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Police said Tuesday that Daniels was arrested about a two-hour drive northeast of Toronto on July 22. They said he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant by Kawartha Lakes police after he had an interaction with officers "on an unrelated matter."

Police are asking anyone with further information about the case to contact investigators.

