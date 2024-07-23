SIU investigating after 13-year-old ATV driver injured in crash with TPS cruiser
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after the 13-year-old driver of an ATV was injured in a crash involving a Toronto police cruiser in North York late Monday night.
According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which has now invoked its mandate, Toronto police officers observed an ATV “of interest” in North York at around 10:30 p.m.
A cruiser and the ATV collided near Jane Street and Giltspur Drive, south of Sheppard Avenue West, a short time later, police said.
The SIU confirmed that the 13-year-old operator of the ATV had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were transported to hospital for treatment, paramedics previously said.
A 12-year-old passenger of the ATV fled the scene but was later located.
While the 13-year-old’s injuries were previously described as serious, the SIU said neither of the teens sustained serious injuries.
Police have not provided any information about the circumstances that led up to the collision or why officers were looking for the ATV.
The SIU said two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.
The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates any incident involving police and civilians that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in Spain and other tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Edmonton gas station employee found guilty of terrorism charges in the U.K.
An Edmonton man has been convicted of multiple charges under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom.
BREAKING Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt
The director of the Secret Service resigned Tuesday in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against former U.S. President Donald Trump that unleashed an outcry about how the agency failed in its core mission to protect current and former presidents.
Quebec mom devastated after man who killed her daughter in hit-and-run gets out after 5 months
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands for car totalled by stolen hit-and-run driver
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
DEVELOPING Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
Keanu Reeves explains why he's always thinking about death
Keanu Reeves is aging like the rest of us. And for that reason, 'The Matrix' has shared, mortality has been on his mind.
Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?
Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Three people from Laval, Que., killed in small plane crash in northeastern Ohio
Three people killed Friday when a small plane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at an airport in northeastern Ohio have been identified as Quebec residents.
-
Montreal byelection: aspiring Liberal candidates say Trudeau's choice is 'undemocratic'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn't being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning.
-
Quebec mom devastated after man who killed her daughter in hit-and-run gets out after 5 months
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
Ottawa
-
2 charged in Canada Day hate-motivated assault, threats made on OC Transpo
Two individuals have been charged in connection with alleged hate-motivated incidents made aboard OC Transpo vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's where 20 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa this summer and fall
Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the City of Ottawa, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program.
-
Plan proposes building one of Ottawa's tallest residential buildings in Barrhaven
The City of Ottawa has received an application to build two high-rise, mixed-use towers at the corner of Marketplace Avenue and McGarry Terrace, near Strandherd Drive, and a 440 sq. m. publicly accessible courtyard.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets three years in prison in historical sexual assault case
A Sudbury man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault in connection with a threesome in 2013 but doesn't have to register as a sex offender.
-
Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?
Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.
-
Sudbury, North Bay under a heavy rainfall warning
Environment Canada issued a heavy rainfall warning Tuesday for areas in and around Greater Sudbury and North Bay.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands for car totalled by stolen hit-and-run driver
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
-
Developing
Developing One person airlifted to hospital following 'major collision' in Wilmot
One person has been airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmot Township.
-
Convicted Kitchener killer's appeal dismissed by court
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of Michael Ball, a convicted killer from Kitchener, who murdered his former girlfriend in 2013.
London
-
West Grey 'State of Emergency' remains in effect
The Municipality of West Grey is continuing it's State of Emergency, because of cuts to the Durham hospital.
-
Babies to be born at Listowel Hospital... Again
Following a closure that started in April, the Listowel Hospital Obstetrics Unit will re-open on Sept. 16.
-
Driver registers four and a half times the legal limit: Police
A traffic stop led to a driver registering four and a half times the legal limit, according to Woodstock police.
Windsor
-
Two suspects sought following robbery in Walkerville
Windsor police officers are searching for two suspects following a robbery in Walkerville.
-
Vehicle hits building on Jefferson Boulevard
Windsor police were called to a crash in east Windsor.
-
'His only hope is bone marrow transplant': Chatham family appealing for bone marrow match as teen endures rare cancer
A Chatham family has issued an urgent plea for bone marrow donors as their oldest teenage son endures renewed treatment for a rare form of leukemia, after relapsing while in remission a few weeks ago.
Barrie
-
Allegedly impaired driver crashes into Hwy 400 guardrail, keeps driving
A young driver faces charges after police received reports about a vehicle slamming into the guardrail along Highway 400 Tuesday morning and driving off.
-
Midland homicide victim met suspect on dating app, family says
Julia's family is holding a visitation Monday night in Ajax. They say they plan to have a celebration of life sometime next week at Sand Banks Provincial Park.
-
Underage driver facing weapon & drug charges after Barrie traffic stop
A police officer laid criminal charges against a 15-year-old boy found driving a pickup truck in Barrie's south end allegedly with a weapon and drugs in his possession.
Winnipeg
-
Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigating Manitoba plane crash
A 33-year-old man was hospitalized following a plane crash in Manitoba Sunday afternoon.
-
Seven arrested in months-long 3D-printed gun investigation: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested seven people in connection to a 3D-printed gun investigation, which included one man who was helping operate the planning from prison.
-
Big Bounce event in Winnipeg postponed one week
An event bringing large bounce castles to Winnipeg has been postponed for one week.
Atlantic
-
2 bodies found at Rothesay residence: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.
-
Gas leak in Dartmouth, N.S., fully contained, evacuation order lifted
A gas leak near Albro Lake in Dartmouth, N.S., has been fully contained and an evacuation order in the area has been lifted.
-
Nova Scotia premier says he skipped Halifax Pride parade because of safety concerns
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was notably absent from this year's Halifax Pride parade, and he says he was advised by RCMP not to participate because of safety concerns.
N.L.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
-
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
-
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
-
Stony Plain restricting municipal water use amid high demand
The Town of Stony Plain is stopping some municipal operations while water demand is high.
-
Edmonton gas station employee found guilty of terrorism charges in the U.K.
An Edmonton man has been convicted of multiple charges under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat warnings continue for most of Alberta
Thick smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia settled over Alberta Tuesday.
Regina
-
One person dead following plane crash near Birsay, Sask.
A 23-year-old man from White City has died following a plane crash near Birsay, Sask. on Friday.
-
Regina's IMAX Theatre to be become the 'Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre' ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine
In honour of Regina's self-described prodigal son, the Kramer IMAX Theatre has announced it will be renaming itself to the "Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre" ahead of the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.
-
'We never surrendered that': Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation issues statement on duty to consult
The Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation (SBDFB) is letting all industry entities know they have a duty to consult framework for all present and future projects.
Saskatoon
-
Police respond to string of bear spray incidents in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to five incidents of bear spray Monday and Tuesday.
-
Prince Albert police investigating death of 52-year-old man
Prince Albert Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was found unresponsive Monday afternoon.
-
'Incredibly hot': St. Paul's Hospital went without air conditioning for days
An air conditioning system shut down at St. Paul's Hospital caused heat exhaustion for some staff over the weekend, according to Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West), which represents a number of healthcare workers.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 30 hectares overnight as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
-
'They are not taking this decision lightly': Wildfire forces Williams Lake, B.C., seniors homes to move residents
Firefighters continue to battle raging wildfires in B.C.’s Cariboo Region, and concern is growing that recent weather could worsen the situation.
-
Wildfire burning south of Princeton, B.C., grows to 911 hectares
An out-of-control wildfire that has prompted an evacuation alert south of Princeton, B.C., has spread to an estimated 911 hectares.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 30 hectares overnight as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
-
Member of Hells Angels support club in B.C. sentenced to 12 years for drug charges, police say
A Kelowna, B.C., man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug-trafficking charges following a years-long crackdown on the Throttle Lockers Motorcycle Club, according to the province's anti-organized crime task force.
-
K'omoks First Nation signs draft treaty with B.C., federal governments
Officials with the K'omoks First Nation and the B.C. and federal governments have signed a draft treaty in a step toward the nation's self-governance.