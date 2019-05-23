

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One person has died following a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Bloomington and McCowan roads around 1:15 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said that a Honda Accord and a dump truck were involved in the crash. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are urging any witnesses to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.