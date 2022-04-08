One person dead, two injured in Niagara Falls shooting
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
Niagara Regional Police officers responded to reports of a shooting on Clifton Hill near the Great Canadian Midway at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
Officers located three victims with gunshot wounds but one victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said in a press release Friday morning.
The other two victims were transported to a local hospital by air ambulance service Ornge.
Police say one victim has critical injuries and the other is in stable condition.
Investigators say a blue Ford F-150 Super Crew 4-door pick-up truck was observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed. It had dark tinted windows, a tri-fold tonneau cover, and a moonroof.
The vehicle has visible damage and is missing a door handle and the front licence plate, according to police. It was last seen travelling west on Lundy’s Lane toward the area of Montrose Road and Highway 420.
No further suspect information has been released.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and police say there is no evidence of an ongoing threat to public safety.
Police remain on scene for the investigation and Clifton Hill remains closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and is not expected to re-open for several hours.
Anyone with information or who may have been in the area with dash camera footage are being asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, option 4, badge #9104, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
Jobless rate hits record low, economy adds 72,500 jobs in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in March fell to its lowest rate on record as the economy added 72,500 jobs.
Will Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers make a difference?
As Canada announces a two-year ban on foreign homebuyers, real estate experts offered mixed reactions when discussing the impacts on the market.
Avian flu is spreading across Canadian poultry farms. Here’s what you need to know
The avian influenza is spreading in poultry farms across North America, but experts say the risk of human transmission remains low.
Deadly missile strike on Ukraine train station busy with fleeing civilians
A missile hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians, killing dozens of people, Ukrainian authorities said Friday after warning they expected even worse evidence of war crimes in parts of the country previously held by Russian troops.
One person dead, two injured in Niagara Falls shooting
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
Experts urge caution in reading rapid tests as variants drive sixth wave
Rapid antigen tests have become Canada's primary tool to detect COVID-19 as mounting signs point toward a sixth wave, but experts warn that results should be read with caution as the spread of variants raises questions about diagnostic accuracy.
Sixth COVID-19 wave prompts renewed labour crunch in restaurants, retail manufacturing
Businesses across Canada are struggling to cope with an apparent sixth wave of COVID-19, as staffing shortages hamper sectors from health care to hospitality and retail — though the interruption remains more manageable than last winter's Omicron variant surge.
What Canadians need to know before buying cryptocurrency
As a new survey shows growing interest in cryptocurrencies and tokens, Canadians may be asking themselves what goes into getting into the worldwide market.
Montreal
-
Refugee children from Ukraine will need emotional support to cope with the weight of war: Montreal expert
The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, estimates that 3.9 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since Feb. 24.
-
$25,000 settlement for Sixties Scoop survivors a 'slap in the face'
Learning this week that the final amount of the settlement for Indigenous Sixties Scoop survivors would total $25,000 has left many offended and feeling their trauma is not worth much.
-
More than 60,000 Quebecers in the dark due to inclement weather
More than 60,000 Quebec homes in the Lanaudière and Laurentides regions are in the dark due to stormy weather.
London
-
Jobless rate hits record low, economy adds 72,500 jobs in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in March fell to its lowest rate on record as the economy added 72,500 jobs.
-
Avian influenza detected in Grey-Bruce poultry flock
Officials with the Grey Bruce Health Unit have confirmed a poultry flock on the Chippewas of the Nawash Unceded First Nation has tested positive for avian influenza.
-
Let there be songs to fill the air: London concert to raise funds for Ukrainians devastated by war
Londoners will be using the power of music for a special fundraising concert performed by local artists in opposition of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
Grenade found in mail package
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a grenade was found Wednesday in a mail package.
-
Police looking for person who shot at Kitchener home and car in Waterloo
Police are investigating two separate incidents where an airsoft or BB gun was used to damage windows.
-
One person dead, two injured in Niagara Falls shooting
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release photos of robbery suspect
Sudbury police are asking for help with identifying a woman wanted for two robberies at the same convenience store on Douglas Street.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | North Bay police arrest youth in break-in, assault
North Bay police say officers have a 'young offender' in custody in connection to Thursday morning's break-in, assault and standoff.
-
One person dead, two injured in Niagara Falls shooting
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
Ottawa
-
Jobless rate hits record low, economy adds 72,500 jobs in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in March fell to its lowest rate on record as the economy added 72,500 jobs.
-
West Quebec school bus crash injures driver
A school bus driver in west Quebec suffered minor injuries when his bus slid off the road and flipped onto its side Friday morning.
-
Ottawa's top doctor urges employers to encourage mask-wearing
Ottawa's top doctor says she is discussing new COVID-19 restrictions with the Ontario government and is asking employers to encourage mask use in the workplace as COVID-19 continues to surge.
Windsor
-
Detroit Tigers opening day: What Windsor fans going to the game need to know
Many Windsor fans have the chance to catch the Detroit Tigers home opener today for the first time in two years.
-
Flurries and showers possible in Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada says a temperature dip could bring flurries to Windsor-Essex.
-
Jobless rate hits record low, economy adds 72,500 jobs in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in March fell to its lowest rate on record as the economy added 72,500 jobs.
Barrie
-
York-Simcoe MPP set to announce agricultural funding in Bradford
York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney will be in Bradford Friday morning to announce the approval of multiple new projects for farmers.
-
Grey County school switches to remote learning due to Friday staffing shortages
A high school in Grey County is closed on Friday due to staffing shortages.
-
Orillia man may have suffered medical condition prior to 2018 crash: Expert
An endocrinologist specializing in diabetes testified an Orillia man charged in a 2018 crash may have suffered a medical condition known as neuroglycopenia in the moments leading up to the collision.
Atlantic
-
N.B. government, UNB expand nursing programs as hospitals deal with 'critical staff shortages'
Speaking directly to a handful of nursing students, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard asked them to consider accepting a job in New Brunswick once they’ve graduated.
-
N.S. reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19, cases continue to increase
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.
-
Avian flu is spreading across Canadian poultry farms. Here’s what you need to know
The avian influenza is spreading in poultry farms across North America, but experts say the risk of human transmission remains low.
Calgary
-
Woman dead following potential shooting in northeast Calgary
One woman is dead after an incident in a northeast Calgary community early Thursday evening.
-
Foreign homebuyers ban likely not a factor in Calgary's real estate market: experts
As part of the federal budget and in an attempt to ease Canada's housing crisis, Ottawa is banning home buying by foreign investors, for the next two years.
-
Infectious disease expert warns not enough Albertans have had a 3rd COVID-19 vaccination
'People are sometimes generally surprised how ill they are getting despite getting two doses of vaccine," Dr. Lynora Saxinger said. "A lot of them are not opposed to getting a third dose, they just haven’t got around to getting it.'
Winnipeg
-
Jobless rate hits record low, economy adds 72,500 jobs in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in March fell to its lowest rate on record as the economy added 72,500 jobs.
-
'It lit on contact': Canada's oldest grain elevator burns down
A grain elevator that was considered the oldest still-standing grain elevator in Canada, burned to the ground in Elva, Man. earlier this week.
-
Flood warning on the Red River continues for communities between St. Jean and Morris
Some communities south of Winnipeg remain under a flood warning as the Red River spills its banks.
Vancouver
-
Proof of vaccination no longer required to access B.C. restaurants, theatres, events
Proof of immunization against COVID-19 is no longer required to access restaurants, theatres and indoor events in B.C. as the province lifts its vaccine card rules.
-
Police dog helps catch 2 alleged gasoline thieves in Kelowna, RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are praising a police dog and its handler after the arrest of two suspected gasoline thieves in the city early Wednesday morning.
-
Did B.C. lift its vaccine card too soon? One doctor thinks so, with spread of BA.2 variant
It's too early to drop all COVID-19 restrictions, including proof of vaccination at indoor venues, as infections rise in British Columbia due to a “let it rip” approach for managing the virus, a retired emergency room doctor says.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: 20-degree drop from today to Monday
One more really warm day today and then the bottom falls out. Temperatures will get close to 20 C in Edmonton this afternoon.
-
McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2
Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the streaking Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night.
-
Canada clawing back settlement to RCMP officer who was sexually assaulted on the job
A former RCMP officer who was awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars for abuse she suffered while in uniform is having a large part of her settlement clawed back by the federal government.