TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person dead, male suspect in custody after stabbing in Etobicoke

    Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Etobicoke that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

    Officers responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Kipling Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. for a stabbing.

    Police say a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

    Meanwhile, police say a male suspect was taken into custody and that there is no threat to public safety.

