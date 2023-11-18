One person dead following overnight shooting in Richmond Hill
A man has been pronounced deceased following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill.
Police say the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a business located near East Beaver Creek and Highway 7. It is alleged that multiple shots were fired.
The victim was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Police say two suspects are outstanding. Suspect descriptions have not yet been released.
Police believe this incident was targeted and as such there is no further threat to public safety.
This is a developing story. More to come.
