One person dead following motorcycle collision in North York

A male motorcyclist has been pronounced dead following a serious collision in North York.

Emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue West and Sentinel Road, west of Keele Street, around 6:15 p.m. on Monday evening.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24, after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car.

It's not your clear what caused the collision.

Police are advising motorists to expect closures and traffic delays in the area.