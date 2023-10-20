Toronto

    • One person dead, another injured after collision in Brampton

    A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

    One person has been pronounced dead following a collision in Brampton Friday morning.

    Police say the crash, which involved two tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle, occurred around 5 a.m. in the area of Goreway Drive and Mayfield Road.

    The driver of the passenger vehicle, a man of unspecified age, was pronounced dead on scene. One of the transport truck drivers was transported to local hospital as a precaution.

    This is a developing news story. More to come.

