One person dead amid multiple collisions around the GTA

The scene of a crash on Highway 401 near Dixie Road can be seen above. (OPP) The scene of a crash on Highway 401 near Dixie Road can be seen above. (OPP)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

  • Do you know these people?

    London police are hoping the public can identify two people as part of an ongoing investigation. On Nov. 22, police say a vehicle was reported stolen from a car dealership in the 700 block of Wharncliffe Road south near Ferndale Avenue.

    London police are looking to identify the two people seen in these photos. (Source: London Police Service)

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton