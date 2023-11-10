TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person dead after stabbing in Etobicoke

    A woman has been pronounced deceased following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end.

    Police say the stabbing occurred just after 6 a.m. on Friday at a condominium in the area of The Queensway and Zorra Street in Etobicoke. Police say an altercation broke out in the lobby of the building, after which the woman was pronounced dead.

    Police initially said the woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and then pronounced deceased. In a media scrum at 9 a.m., Duty Inspector Jeff Bangild said she was pronounced deceased in the condominium.

    One person, a man in his 50s, is in police custody with minor injuries.

    Emergency vehicles are shown at the scene of a homicide investigation at a Etobicoke condominium building on Friday morning.

    In the media scrum, Bangild added that this event was an "isolated incident." While police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other, the nature of their relationship is not clear at this time. Further identifying information about the victim and suspect has not yet been released.

    Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.

