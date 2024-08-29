One person dead after motorcycle crashes into ditch on Highway 401

A motorcyclist has died in a crash on Highway 401 near Courtice, Ont., police say.

Emergency crews were called to the on-ramp from Highway 401 to Highway 418 shortly before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

Police say a motorcycle, for unknown reasons, left the highway and crashed into a ditch.

The rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police say.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The ramp is closed for the investigation.