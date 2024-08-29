TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person dead after motorcycle crashes into ditch on Highway 401

    Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 401 near Highway 418 on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Chopper 24) Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 401 near Highway 418 on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Chopper 24)
    Share

    A motorcyclist has died in a crash on Highway 401 near Courtice, Ont., police say.

    Emergency crews were called to the on-ramp from Highway 401 to Highway 418 shortly before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

    Police say a motorcycle, for unknown reasons, left the highway and crashed into a ditch.

    The rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police say.

    The cause of the crash is unknown. The ramp is closed for the investigation.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News