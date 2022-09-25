One person arrested after daytime stabbing at Toronto supermarket

One person is in custody following a stabbing at a Toronto supermarket Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received a call at 12:55 p.m. reporting a stabbing at a supermarket located at Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent.

One person sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.

Police are on scene investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This is a developing story. More to come…