One of four suspects in more than 30 break-and-enters arrested

A suspect wanted in connection with a string of more than 30 break-and-enters across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area has been arrested, police say.

The arrest comes after police made a public appeal for information about the whereabouts of four men last week.

Police say that search warrants were issued at four residences pertaining to the suspects on Nov. 21 and numerous items believed to have been stolen in the break-and-enters enters were recovered.

Police said that the suspects targeted homes in Halton, Peel, York, Caledon, and Hamilton, often approaching the front doors of residences during the daytime hours while hiding their identities by wearing hoods, face masks and gloves.

If confronted by the homeowner, police said that the suspects would claim that they were visiting the area to perform either construction or landscaping work.

On Nov. 30, one of the wanted suspects was arrested by police while in possession of an allegedly stolen jeep. In addition to break-and-enter charges, the suspect is facing charges relating to dangerous driving, flight from police, assault with intent to resist arrest and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

He has been identified as Paul Nkrumah, 36, of Brampton.

The other wanted suspects remain outstanding.

They are as follows:

• Jordan Saccucci, 33, of Mississauga (also known to frequent the Innisfil area)

• Marcel Blackburn, 37, of Hagersville (also known to frequent the GTA)

• Dumark Lindsay, 41, of Mississauga (also known to frequent the Brampton/ Mayfield area)