

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a man who was critically injured in a double stabbing in the downtown area on Thursday afternoon has succumbed to his injuries.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said officers were called to a residence in the area of George and Dundas streets for a report of a stabbing at around 4:20 pm.

Douglas-Cook said a male victim went from a residence to a Harvey's restaurant in the area and collapsed.

Police said he was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in life-threatening condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers later said a second person with stab wounds was located some distance away.

He was initially said to be in serious condition, but police later said his injuries were minor.

He has been taken into custody.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation into the fatal stabbing, which marks the city's 92nd homicide of the year.