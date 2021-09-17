TORONTO -- One of three people shot and injured at a large gathering in Mississauga on Friday night has died in hospital, police say.

Just after 8 p.m., police were called on Hull Street, near Airport and Derry roads, for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located three victims with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were rushed to a trauma centre while one was taken to a local hospital. All three are in serious condition.

On Saturday morning, police said a man died of his injuries in hospital.

The homicide and missing persons bureau has now taken over the investigation.

Investigators urged anyone who was at the gathering or driving nearby with a dashboard camera active at the time of the incident to contact them.