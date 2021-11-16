TORONTO -- A man in his 20s has been pronounced dead following a shooting in the Curran Hall area in Scarborough.

Toronto police said that shortly before 10:30 p.m. they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road where the victim was found without vital signs. A vehicle was also located at the scene with bullet holes.

Paramedics tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, police said.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

There is no word so far about possible suspects. However Toronto police said a grey vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

The area has been closed off as officers investigate the fatal shooting.