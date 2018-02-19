

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One man has been found dead in a basement following a house fire in Georgetown, Halton Regional Police say.

Neighbours called 911 at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night after smoke was seen billowing from a semi-detached home on Raylawn Crescent.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the man body of a man in the basement while searching the home, police said in a news release.

The man has not yet been identified and his exact cause of death has not been determined.

Investigators from The Office of the Fire Marshal are expected to attend the scene.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.