One man dead after daylight shooting in Mississauga

A man is dead following a shooting in Mississauga and police say one person is in custody.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to a park area near Brass Winds Place, in the area of Mavis Road and Highway 401, shortly after 11 a.m.

“When officers arrived on scene, they did locate an adult male who had been shot,” Const. Sarah Patten told reporters at the scene. “And despite the best efforts of our first responders he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Patten couldn’t say how many times the victim was shot.

“We do have an adult male suspect in custody, and it's my understanding that we do not believe there to be any outstanding suspects at this time,” she said.

Officers remain in the area to canvass for evidence.

“It is quite a large green space. I don't know exactly the layout of it at this point. But we will be definitely canvassing the area to get any evidence and collect any information that we can to find out exactly what happened,” Patten said.

There was no word as to a possible motive.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.