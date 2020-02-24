Toronto police say three people were stabbed and one has died in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue at 12:38 p.m.

Police say a woman was stabbed inside a building and a man suffering from stab wounds was found “lying on the street.”

Police then said a total of three people were found with injuries, including a man in life-threatening condition and a woman also critically injured.

Paramedics said a third person, a female, was being assessed at the scene.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said one of the three was believed to be perpetrator of the incident and a weapon was found at the scene.

Police say the intersection will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as a result.

Homicide detectives are making their way to the scene.