One dead, two injured after crash on Hwy. 401 off ramp in Whitby

    A vehicle that was involved in a fatal crash on the off ramp from Highway 401 to Brock Street in Whitby is shown on Friday morning. A vehicle that was involved in a fatal crash on the off ramp from Highway 401 to Brock Street in Whitby is shown on Friday morning.
    One person is dead and two people have been rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Whitby early Friday morning.

    It happened on the off ramp from eastbound Highway 401 to Brock Street at around 3 a.m.

    Ontario Provincial Police say that the male driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene while two passengers were taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

    Both ramps between eastbound Highway 401 and Brock Street are currently closed but police say they expect them to reopen by 7:30 a.m.

    So far no details about the circumstances surrounding the collision have been released.

    OPP continue to investigate.

