TORONTO
Toronto

    • Shooting in Etobicoke sends 1 to hospital: TPS

    Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
    A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.

    Toronto police say it happened in the Islington and Bergamot Avenue area at 3:38 p.m.

    The male victim was inside a vehicle when the shooting occurred, police say. According to paramedics, the victim has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

    Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222.

