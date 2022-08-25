One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
The three affected individuals are between 20 and 30 years old and began experiencing symptoms between July 15-17, according to a news release from Toronto Public Health (TPH) on Thursday.
The health unit says the infected individuals were born outside of Canada in countries not providing childhood immunization against the disease.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
It is unknown where the infected individuals were born.
“TPH has not been able to identify a link between these cases. All three individuals have recently been confirmed to have the same rare strain of serogroup C meningococcal disease,” the release reads.
Most invasive meningococcal disease is associated with a bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis, which causes an infection to the lining of the brain, spinal cord and bloodstream.
“People spread meningococcal bacteria to other people by sharing respiratory and throat secretions (saliva or spit). Generally, it takes close or lengthy contact to spread these bacteria,” TPH says.
More specifically, the infection can be spread by kissing, coughing, and sharing common items such as eating utensils, cups, cigarettes, and musical instruments.
Symptoms of the infection include a fever, aches, joint pain, headache, stiff neck and photophobia.
The disease is known to progress quickly and complications include low blood pressure, seizures, loss of hearing, amputations, brain damage or death.
TPH is encouraging adults between 20 and 36 years old to get the meningococcal disease vaccine as soon as possible if they have not done so yet.
The vaccines are 97 per cent effective in infants within one year of vaccination and decreases to 68 per cent after one year, according to TPH.
The health unit says it is monitoring vaccine demand and is “actively exploring additional vaccination channels.”
More information on the disease can be found on the city's website.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Who 'discovered Canada'? Quebec says French explorer over Indigenous people: survey
Quebecers are more inclined to say Jacques Cartier -- or even Christopher Columbus -- 'discovered Canada,' compared to the rest of the country, which points to Indigenous people, a new survey suggests.
China warns of 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan
China warned it will take 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan, a week after it emerged that a delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was planning to visit the island later this year to explore trade opportunities.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Canada's population could increase to 57M by 2068, posing challenges for housing, health care
A StatCan report projects Canada's population could reach 56.5 million people by 2068, with more than a quarter of Canadians aged 65 or older by then. Experts say these trends have huge implications for our housing and health care needs.
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
Remains found in receding Lake Mead ID'd as man who reportedly drowned 2 decades ago: officials
Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.
Putin orders Russian military to beef up forces by 137,000
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered the Russian military to increase its number of soldiers by 137,000 to a total of 1.15 million servicemen amid Moscow's military action in Ukraine.
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces. Here's how attitudes toward tipping compare across provinces.
Wintry weather in northern parts of Canada a 'gentle reminder' of upcoming colder seasons
Wintry weather in some parts of Northern Canada aren’t an indicator of what the winter season will look like but rather a reminder of its arrival, experts say.
Montreal
-
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
-
Montreal school board launching new English school that is completely online
As the start of the new school season is less than a week away, a Montreal school board is set to launch a new virtual school for select students who want to take their learning online.
-
Quebec health officials optimistic about new school year as booster eligibility expands
Quebec health officials say parents concerned about COVID-19 should have peace of mind when sending their kids to school in the fall.
London
-
Plea for information on decades old cold case
New information has come to light in the unsolved homicide of Sonya Nadine Mae Cywink.
-
'A very gruesome discovery': Mechanic discovers body in vehicle at used car lot
Sargis Oushana knew something was wrong as soon as he got close to a vehicle on the Piccadilly Motors lot in London, Ont. Oushana is an apprentice mechanic and says his concerns started with a smell and then when he noticed a cluster of flies. He cracked the vehicle door open and confirmed his worst fear.
-
Apple TV series filming Wednesday in downtown London, Ont.
It’s production day on Richmond Street. From a 181st Street subway station, to retro taxis and a phone booth, London is now sitting in for 1970s New York City in the Apple TV series "Improbable Valentine."
Kitchener
-
Police look to identify three people in connection to Waterloo shooting
Waterloo regional police released photos on Wednesday night of three individuals that they’re looking to identify in connection to an shooting in Waterloo’s university district earlier this month.
-
Fatal collision temporarily closes eastbound lanes on Highway 403
A fatal collision on Wednesday temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 east of Woodstock, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Film about Waterloo, Ont.-based BlackBerry to star Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton
The story of Canada's tarnished pocket gem the BlackBerry is headed for the movies.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario CEO implements 'work from anywhere' policy. Here's how it works
“We think that in-person connection matters,” Ontario CEO Erin Bury said. “It just doesn't have to be daily or in an office."
-
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
-
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces. Here's how attitudes toward tipping compare across provinces.
Ottawa
-
About 1,500 tickets incorrectly issued by Ottawa speed cameras
If you got a speeding ticket from a photo radar in Ottawa this summer, it may have been a mistake.
-
Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at a church in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood today, hours after an eviction deadline passed for the group to leave the property.
-
New HVAC unit sitting outside Ottawa school for months
Ordered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new filtration system for Severn Avenue Public School's gym has been sitting in front of the school since last fall.
Windsor
-
Furniture sale gone wrong results in two people charged with assault: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say two people have been charged for assaulting someone trying to sell them a piece of furniture.
-
Group files constitutional challenge of ArriveCan app in Federal Court
A constitutional rights group has launched a legal challenge of a federal requirement that travellers to Canada use the ArriveCan app.
-
The Windsor-Essex forecast for Aug. 25, 2022
A hot and humid day is on the way for Windsor-Essex with a chance of both showers and thunderstorms.
Barrie
-
Orangeville fire leaves six people homeless
Orangeville Fire are still on the scene of a fire that broke out at 22 Mill Street building early Thursday morning.
-
Swim advisory in effect for Centennial Beach
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has recommended a swimming advisory be posted for Barrie`s Centennial Beach.
-
Fatalities on Ontario highways back to pre-pandemic levels
OPP says speeding remains the number one cause of death in motor vehicle collisions across the province
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief to testify today at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The Halifax Regional Police chief is scheduled to face questions today at the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
-
Nova Scotia justice minister dismisses RCMP assertion of chronic underfunding
Nova Scotia's justice minister isn't buying assertions by senior Mounties at the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that his province chronically underfunds the RCMP for policing services.
Calgary
-
Police identify Ambassador shooting victim, renew plea to public in second homicide
Calgary police have identified a man killed in a shooting at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar on Sunday night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Sun for Calgary Thursday, storms to the south
Warm and windy in Calgary Thursday.
-
Woman’s body found at abandoned home in northeast Calgary
The body of a 55-year-old woman was discovered at an abandoned home in Crescent Heights on Saturday
Winnipeg
-
Five Manitobans convicted of breaking COVID-19 gathering restrictions
Five Manitobans have been convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders.
-
Canada's population could increase to 57M by 2068, posing challenges for housing, health care
A StatCan report projects Canada's population could reach 56.5 million people by 2068, with more than a quarter of Canadians aged 65 or older by then. Experts say these trends have huge implications for our housing and health care needs.
-
Out-of-province partnerships to speed up hip, knee replacements for Manitobans: task force
Three recently inked partnerships with out-of-province clinics will help hundreds of Manitobans waiting on hip and knee replacement surgeries access care quicker.
Vancouver
-
Surrey mayor promises to build 60,000-seat stadium if re-elected
Surrey’s mayor is making an ambitious election promise ahead of his official campaign launch.
-
Germ-fighting robots disinfected 62,000 rooms during COVID-19 pandemic
A fleet of robots that disinfected thousands of rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic now have a pair of pods to help kill viruses and bacteria.
-
B.C. lotto winner's wife thought he'd been scammed
A recent lottery winner had to assure his wife his prize of hundreds of thousands of dollars actually existed.
Edmonton
-
Canada's population could increase to 57M by 2068, posing challenges for housing, health care
A StatCan report projects Canada's population could reach 56.5 million people by 2068, with more than a quarter of Canadians aged 65 or older by then. Experts say these trends have huge implications for our housing and health care needs.
-
Prairie provinces leading on economic growth, a new report says
The Conference Board of Canada says the Prairie provinces will likely be the top economic performers this year, even as the Bank of Canada's inflation-fighting measures quell the country's overall economic output.
-
City will not install commissioned Walterdale Bridge sculptures
The city has decided against installing a piece of commissioned artwork at the Walterdale Bridge.