One dead after being shot while travelling in vehicle in Rexdale plaza parking lot

One man is dead after police say that he was shot at while inside a vehicle in the parking lot of 27 & Finch plaza on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that an occupant, or occupants, of a vehicle opened fire on another vehicle in the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area at around 12:45 p.m.

Footage from CP24’s cameras shows a bullet-riddled white SUV in a plaza parking lot in the area.

The vehicle appears to have mounted a curb and there are multiple bullet holes visible in its front windshield directly in front of the steering wheel.

At least a dozen shell casings are also visible on the ground behind the SUV, reports from the scene suggest.

One victim was located with gunshot wounds and subsequently pronounced dead on scene.

Police say that the suspect or suspects were seen fleeing the scene westbound along Finch Avenue in a black two-door car.

No further description has been provided.