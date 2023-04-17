Olivia Chow joins Toronto mayoral race

Former city councillor and MP Olivia Chow is taking another run at becoming Toronto’s mayor.

Chow officially entered Toronto’s mayoral race Monday, filing nomination papers at city hall.

She confirmed several weeks ago that she was considering a bid.

Chow was a city councillor in Toronto from 1991 to 2005 before winning a seat as an NDP member of parliament for Trinity-Spadina. She held that seat from 2006 until 2014.

She ran for mayor in 2014, placing third behind John Tory and Doug Ford.

Chow, who is the widow of late NDP leader Jack Layton, adds a recognizable left-wing name to Toronto’s crowded mayoral race.

BREAKING: Olivia Chow is running for Mayor of Toronto #TOpoli — Natalie Johnson (@NatalieCTV) April 17, 2023

She is expected to make an announcement about her bid at 10:30 a.m. at a restaurant in Toronto’s Chinatown.