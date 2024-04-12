Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot

Toronto police say an officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot during an incident in the city's west end on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the area of College Street and Lansdowne Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

Police say both the officer and suspect have been rushed to hospital via emergency run.

POLICE INVESTIGATION/OFFICER INJURED:

College/Lansdowne

1:33pm

- Officer has been stabbed

- Suspect has been shot

- Both have been rushed to hospital by emergency run

- Roads are blocked in the area#GO782847

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 12, 2024

This is a breaking news update. More information to follow.