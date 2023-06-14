Officer injured after Canada Post truck crashes into York Regional Police vehicle

A York Regional Police officer suffered serious injuries after his vehicle was rear-ended but a Canada Post vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred at around 2:20 a.m. on Steeles Avenue near Highway 404.

Toronto police say a York Regional Police sergeant was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was hit from behind by a Canada Post truck.

He was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the Canada Post driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene and is not in custody.

Investigators have not determined what led to the collision but a reconstruction unit is on scene.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Steeles Avenue are closed between Woodbine Avenue and Highway 404. The area is expected to be closed to traffic through the morning rush hour.