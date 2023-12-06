TORONTO
Toronto

    • Off-duty police officer seriously injured after intervening in retail robbery in Scarborough

    Police tape surrounds the outside of a retail store in Scarborough after an off-duty officer was seriously injured after intervening in a robbery involving three suspects. Police tape surrounds the outside of a retail store in Scarborough after an off-duty officer was seriously injured after intervening in a robbery involving three suspects.

    An off-duty police officer was taken to the hospital late Wednesday morning after being assaulted in Scarborough.

    The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at store in a retail plaza on Progress Avenue, west of McCowan Road.

    Police said that three suspects were allegedly stealing from a retail store when an off-duty officer intervened and was subsequently assaulted with a weapon.

    Toronto paramedics said that they transported an adult man to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

    Three male suspects fled in a grey Toyota Sienna minivan, Toronto police said in a tweet.

    The first suspect is described as male, six feet tall and with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black pants and boots.

    The second suspect is only described as a male. He was wearing a black mask, blue jeans, and a black hoodie.

    The third is also only described as a male and last seen wearing grey cargo pants and a camouflage jacket.

