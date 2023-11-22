TORONTO
Toronto

    • O'Ya hoho brand enoki mushrooms recalled for possible Listeria contamination

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for O'Ya hoho brand enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.

    The product was sold in 200-gram packages in Ontario and Quebec.

    Customers are being told to either throw the mushrooms out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

    There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

    Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

    Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023

