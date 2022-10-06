'Now is not the time for inexperience': John Tory releases new election ads

In a series of advertisements, incumbent John Tory brands himself as the only mayoral candidate experienced enough to get things done in Toronto. But his competitors argue there are diverse types of experience that shouldn’t be discounted.

The ads are part of a campaign blitz that started on Thursday.

In four ads—two video and two audio—Tory brings up his eight years of service as mayor of Toronto, his relationship with other levels of government, and his pledges to build more transit, housing and parks.

“As we emerge from the global pandemic, we all want a city that offers opportunities for everyone,” he says as the video cuts to picturesque skyline views.

Each advertisement ends with a single phrase: “Now is not the time for inexperience.”

“We’ve got work to finish.”

In a statement, his campaign says the advertisements “underscores (Tory’s) commitment to driving a strong economic recovery and working with other levels of government to get big things done.”

Tory is widely considered the frontrunner in the mayoral race, in which 31 people are running. If re-elected, this will be his third term as mayor of Toronto.

He is expected to participate in a debate on Oct. 17 with five other candidates, none of whom have been mentioned in this latest advertising blitz.

Some of his competitors, meanwhile, are questioning Tory’s definition of experience. Mayoral candidate Gil Penalosa says he has worked in 350 cities around the world advising mayors, decision-makers and city-builders.

“On the experience front, I have far more experience than John Tory does planning and envisioning cities,” he said in a statement.

“His ads are right about one thing, though—Toronto is facing serious issues and we can't afford another four years of inaction.”

Sarah Climenhaga, another individual running for mayor, said there everyone has a different type of experience that shouldn’t be discounted by government leaders.

“Too many of us feel our voices aren't being heard and the changes we want aren't being made,” she said. “My experience as a resident, as a professional and as a mother informs what I stand for, and it's my desire to make positive change and connect with residents that is more important than whether I've been a CEO or a board member of a massive corporation."