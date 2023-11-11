North York apartment fire leaves woman, two children in critical condition
One woman and two children are in critical condition after being pulled from an apartment fire in North York Saturday evening.
Firefighters were called to a building in the area of Wilson Avenue and Murray Road, east of Keele Street, shortly before 9 p.m.
“Our first priority always is search and rescue and protecting human life so, as they always do, made rapid entry into the third-floor apartment involved in fire. Unfortunately, in the course of those search and rescue operations, they located three occupants inside that unit,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said.
All three occupants were rescued and taken to the hospital. Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the victims were a woman and two children. Their relationships are unknown.
Pegg said the fire had been extinguished. The cause, origin and circumstances are unknown.
“Our fire investigations team has been notified and is en route. And as always, in situations like this, they will work hand in hand with both Toronto Police and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal,” he said.
