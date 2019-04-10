No injuries reported after fire at North York restaurant
Fire crews managed to knock a fire at a restaurant in North York.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 5:47AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:12AM EDT
No injuries were reported after a fire at a restaurant in North York overnight.
The fire broke out at the Lucky Sweets Restaurant, located near Islington and Whitfield avenues, early Wednesday morning.
Police say black smoke was seen coming from the building when fire crews arrived in the area.
Crews were able to knock down the blaze and no one was injured.