No injuries after Oakville, Ont. house fire

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a home in Oakville overnight.

Firefighters were called to the home on Bridge Road, in the area of Highway 403 and Third Line, at around 2 a.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames.

The home was vacant when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported, Oakville Fire told CP24.

It’s not yet clear what caused the blaze. The Office of The Fire Marshal has been notified.

Crews remain on scene to extinguish hotspots.