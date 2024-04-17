Nine suspects arrested in $24M gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport: Peel police

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year, Peel Regional Police said Wednesday.

The arrests were announced at a news conference on the one-year anniversary of the heist.

Police said the suspects face a combined 19 charges and Canada-wide warrants have been issued for the arrest of three other suspects.

During a news conference on Wednesday morning, police said 6,600 gold bars were stolen from Air Canada’s cargo facility on the evening of April 17, 2023 by a suspect who arrived to the warehouse in a five-tonne truck.

The gold had been shipped to Toronto from Zurich in the hull of an Air Canada plane and was offloaded to an Air Canada cargo facility shortly after landing at Pearson Airport that afternoon.

Six pure gold bracelets worth an estimated $89,000 were recovered as part of an investigation into a gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport and are displayed in this image from Peel police. (Handout)

Police allege that the suspect came into possession of the stolen gold after presenting Air Canada personnel with a fraudulent air waybill.

“The air waybill was for a legitimate shipment of seafood that was picked up the day before,” Det.-Sgt. Mike Mavity, the major case manager for the joint investigation, dubbed Project 24K, told reporters on Wednesday.

“This duplicate air waybill was printed off from a printer within Air Canada cargo.”

Mavity said a forklift arrived a short time later and loaded the stolen gold and foreign currency into the back of the truck.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.